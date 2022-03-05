Bullish insiders bet US$1.0m on Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Evergy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & CFO Kirkland Andrews made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$501k worth of shares at a price of US$63.67 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$63.70 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Evergy share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.0m for 16.13k shares. But they sold 6.84k shares for US$411k. In total, Evergy insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Evergy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of Evergy shares, worth about US$46m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Evergy Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Evergy shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Evergy and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Evergy you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

