Bullish insiders bet US$1.1m on Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Brown & Brown Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP, Robert Lloyd, for US$663k worth of shares, at about US$65.48 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$59.48). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Robert Lloyd was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 18.47k shares for US$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 10.13k shares, for US$663k. In total, Brown & Brown insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Brown & Brown Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Brown & Brown. Specifically, Executive VP Robert Lloyd ditched US$663k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Brown & Brown Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Brown & Brown insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$2.8b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Brown & Brown Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Brown & Brown that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

