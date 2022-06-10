Bullish insiders bet US$1.1m on INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

INNOVATE Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Avram Glazer bought US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$2.92 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.54 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.1m for 402.74k shares. But they sold 16.71k shares for US$60k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by INNOVATE insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

INNOVATE Insiders Bought Stock Recently

At INNOVATE,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. Independent Chairman of the Board Avram Glazer spent US$1.1m on stock. On the other hand, insiders netted US$60k by selling. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that INNOVATE insiders own 40% of the company, worth about US$80m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At INNOVATE Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest INNOVATE insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for INNOVATE you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

