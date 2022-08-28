Bullish insiders bet US$1.4m on Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lesaka Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group CEO & Director Christopher Meyer for US$587k worth of shares, at about US$5.62 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.40). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Lesaka Technologies insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.5% of Lesaka Technologies shares, worth about US$7.7m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lesaka Technologies Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Lesaka Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Lesaka Technologies insiders bought more shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Lesaka Technologies, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

