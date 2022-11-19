Bullish insiders bet US$1.2m on Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OIG) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Orbital Infrastructure Group

Orbital Infrastructure Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Vice Chairman & CEO James O'Neil for US$299k worth of shares, at about US$2.69 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.24 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Orbital Infrastructure Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$2.31. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Orbital Infrastructure Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Orbital Infrastructure Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Orbital Infrastructure Group insiders own about US$2.7m worth of shares (which is 7.9% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Orbital Infrastructure Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Orbital Infrastructure Group insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Orbital Infrastructure Group.

Of course Orbital Infrastructure Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here