Bullish insiders bet US$1.9m on Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Medalist Diversified REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Robert Wallace made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$747k worth of shares at a price of US$1.07 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.69. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Medalist Diversified REIT insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$0.95. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Medalist Diversified REIT Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Medalist Diversified REIT insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$470k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 22% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares, worth about US$2.7m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Medalist Diversified REIT Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Medalist Diversified REIT insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Medalist Diversified REIT has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

