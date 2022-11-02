Bullish insiders bet US$1.2m on Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Forian Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FORA) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Forian Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Stanley Trotman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$152k worth of shares at a price of US$8.68 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.71). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Forian insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$7.51. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Forian Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Forian insiders own about US$56m worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Forian Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Forian insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Forian has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

