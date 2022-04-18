Bullish insiders bet US$1.7m on Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Jessica Hopfield for US$502k worth of shares, at about US$6.28 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.94 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Berkeley Lights insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$9.35. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Berkeley Lights is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders at Berkeley Lights Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Berkeley Lights insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$858k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Story continues

Does Berkeley Lights Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Berkeley Lights insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$76m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Berkeley Lights Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Berkeley Lights insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Berkeley Lights you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.