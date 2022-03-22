Bullish insiders bet US$1.2m on Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INST)

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INST) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Instructure Holdings

The Chief Financial Officer Dale Bowen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$525k worth of shares at a price of US$20.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$19.79. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Instructure Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Instructure Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Instructure Holdings insiders own about US$75m worth of shares. That equates to 2.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Instructure Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Instructure Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Instructure Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Instructure Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Instructure Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

