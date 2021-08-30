Bullish insiders bet US$2.0m on RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

RGC Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Nancy Agee for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$23.88 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$24.08 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for RGC Resources share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

RGC Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

RGC Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at RGC Resources over the last quarter. Insiders shelled out US$27k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does RGC Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that RGC Resources insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$22m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The RGC Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think RGC Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, RGC Resources has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

