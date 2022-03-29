Bullish insiders bet US$3.4m on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Affiliated Managers Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Head of Affiliate Investments Rizwan Jamal made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$514k worth of shares at a price of US$171 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$143 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Affiliated Managers Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Affiliated Managers Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Affiliated Managers Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$1.0m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.0% of Affiliated Managers Group shares, worth about US$56m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Affiliated Managers Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Affiliated Managers Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Affiliated Managers Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

