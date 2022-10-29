Bullish insiders bet US$6.1m on The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY)

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Beachbody Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Carl Daikeler for US$1.9m worth of shares, at about US$2.11 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.98. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Beachbody Company insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$1.61 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Beachbody Company

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Beachbody Company insiders own 52% of the company, worth about US$159m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Beachbody Company Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Beachbody Company shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Beachbody Company insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Beachbody Company you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

