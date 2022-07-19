Bullish insiders bet US$671k on Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rent the Runway

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Carley Roney bought US$263k worth of shares at a price of US$21.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.83). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Rent the Runway insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$16.45 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Rent the Runway insiders own 5.5% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rent the Runway Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Rent the Runway shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Rent the Runway and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Rent the Runway you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

