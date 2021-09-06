Bullish insiders bet US$699k on Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Nephros, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NEPH) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nephros

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Sandra Pessin bought US$300k worth of shares at a price of US$6.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$8.43. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Nephros insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Nephros Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Nephros insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$85k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 12% of Nephros shares, worth about US$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nephros Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Nephros insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Nephros and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

