Bullish insiders bet US$726k on Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS)

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Solaris Resources Inc.'s (TSE:SLS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Solaris Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Financial Officer Sunny S. Lowe for CA$151k worth of shares, at about CA$7.33 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$6.00). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Solaris Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around CA$8.40. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Solaris Resources insiders own about CA$327m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Solaris Resources Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Solaris Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Solaris Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Solaris Resources (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

