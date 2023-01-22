Bullish insiders bet US$759k on The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:MTW) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Manitowoc Company

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Kenneth Krueger bought US$431k worth of shares at a price of US$12.49 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$11.90). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Manitowoc Company insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Manitowoc Company Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Manitowoc Company over the last quarter. Insiders purchased US$49k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of Manitowoc Company

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.9% of Manitowoc Company shares, worth about US$7.9m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Manitowoc Company Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Manitowoc Company stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Manitowoc Company you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

