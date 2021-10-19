Bullish insiders at Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) loaded up on US$1.8m of stock earlier this year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Burford Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Christopher Bogart made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£499k worth of shares at a price of UK£6.43 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£7.93. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Burford Capital insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Burford Capital

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Burford Capital insiders own 8.9% of the company, currently worth about UK£155m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Burford Capital Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Burford Capital insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Burford Capital insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Burford Capital and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

