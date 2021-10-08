Bullish insiders at Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) loaded up on US$870k of stock earlier this year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Matthew Perelman bought US$495k worth of shares at a price of US$6.60 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.77 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Carrols Restaurant Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$5.75. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Carrols Restaurant Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders at Carrols Restaurant Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Carrols Restaurant Group. In total, insiders bought US$79k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Carrols Restaurant Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Carrols Restaurant Group insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 7.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Carrols Restaurant Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Carrols Restaurant Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Carrols Restaurant Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course Carrols Restaurant Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

