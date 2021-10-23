Bullish insiders at Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) loaded up on AU$723k of stock earlier this year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Comms Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Group CEO Peter McGrath made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$200k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.08 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.092. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Comms Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 39% of Comms Group shares, worth about AU$12m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Comms Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Comms Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Comms Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Comms Group has 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

