Bullish insiders at Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) loaded up on UK£436k of stock earlier this year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Countryside Partnerships PLC's (LON:CSP) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Countryside Partnerships Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Iain McPherson for UK£233k worth of shares, at about UK£4.17 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£2.41 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Countryside Partnerships insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Countryside Partnerships

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Countryside Partnerships insiders have about 0.2% of the stock, worth approximately UK£2.6m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Countryside Partnerships Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Countryside Partnerships insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Countryside Partnerships insiders bought more shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Countryside Partnerships, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

