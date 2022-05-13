Bullish insiders at CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) loaded up on US$562k of stock earlier this year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

CVRx Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Lead Director John Nehra made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$18.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.15 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While CVRx insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are CVRx Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at CVRx. Independent Director Mudit Jain purchased US$5.4k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of CVRx

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at CVRx, though insiders do hold about US$948k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CVRx Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more CVRx stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CVRx. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for CVRx you should be aware of.

