Bullish insiders at dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) loaded up on CA$697k of stock earlier this year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At dentalcorp Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Graham Rosenberg is the biggest insider purchase of dentalcorp Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$10.93 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

dentalcorp Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

dentalcorp Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that dentalcorp Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought CA$697k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does dentalcorp Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. dentalcorp Holdings insiders own about CA$136m worth of shares (which is 6.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The dentalcorp Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest dentalcorp Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with dentalcorp Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

