Bullish insiders at Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) loaded up on US$893k of stock earlier this year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Douglas Elliman Inc.'s (NYSE:DOUG) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Douglas Elliman

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive VP Richard Lampen bought US$206k worth of shares at a price of US$6.98 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.73). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Douglas Elliman insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Douglas Elliman Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Douglas Elliman insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$778k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Douglas Elliman

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Douglas Elliman insiders own about US$77m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Douglas Elliman Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Douglas Elliman insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Douglas Elliman you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

