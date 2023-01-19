Bullish insiders at Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) loaded up on AU$4.7m of stock earlier this year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eagers Automotive

The Non-Executive Director Nicholas Politis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$278k worth of shares at a price of AU$14.03 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$11.44 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Eagers Automotive insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$12.31. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Eagers Automotive Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Eagers Automotive insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non-Executive Director David Blackhall purchased AU$28k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Eagers Automotive insiders own 9.9% of the company, currently worth about AU$290m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eagers Automotive Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Eagers Automotive insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Eagers Automotive. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Eagers Automotive (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

