Bullish insiders at Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) loaded up on AU$1.8m of stock earlier this year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Experience Co

The Founder & Non-Executive Director Anthony Boucaut made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.5m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.27 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Notably Anthony Boucaut was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.83m shares worth AU$1.8m. But they sold 4.00m shares for AU$800k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Experience Co insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Experience Co Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Experience Co insiders own about AU$44m worth of shares. That equates to 25% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Experience Co Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Experience Co and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Experience Co, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

