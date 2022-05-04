Bullish insiders at Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) loaded up on AU$1.1m of stock earlier this year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Flexiroam Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Yip Ng Kay bought AU$1m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.04 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.038. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Flexiroam insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Flexiroam

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Flexiroam insiders own 61% of the company, worth about AU$14m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Flexiroam Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Flexiroam insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Flexiroam insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Flexiroam is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

