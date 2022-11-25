Bullish insiders at Great Boulder Resources Limited (ASX:GBR) loaded up on AU$1.2m of stock earlier this year

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Great Boulder Resources Limited (ASX:GBR) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Great Boulder Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Chris Retzos bought AU$813k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.11 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.09). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Great Boulder Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Great Boulder Resources insiders own 15% of the company, worth about AU$5.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Great Boulder Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Great Boulder Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Great Boulder Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Great Boulder Resources. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Great Boulder Resources (3 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

