Bullish insiders at Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) loaded up on AU$6.4m of stock earlier this year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Home Consortium Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Isaac Fried made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$5.6m worth of shares at a price of AU$7.66 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$5.49 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Home Consortium insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Home Consortium insiders own 8.0% of the company, worth about AU$132m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Home Consortium Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Home Consortium insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Home Consortium insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Home Consortium has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

