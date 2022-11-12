Bullish insiders at Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) loaded up on US$6.9m of stock earlier this year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Iovance Biotherapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Wayne Rothbaum for US$6.6m worth of shares, at about US$6.77 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$8.88), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Iovance Biotherapeutics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders own 5.5% of the company, worth about US$77m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Iovance Biotherapeutics Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Iovance Biotherapeutics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

