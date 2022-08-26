Bullish insiders at IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) loaded up on AU$6.7m of stock earlier this year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IVE Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Anthony Young for AU$4.5m worth of shares, at about AU$2.09 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$2.29 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While IVE Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

IVE Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that IVE Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$6.7m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of IVE Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. IVE Group insiders own about AU$59m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IVE Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of IVE Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of IVE Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

