Bullish insiders at Kingfisher Metals Corp. (CVE:KFR) loaded up on CA$183m of stock earlier this year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Kingfisher Metals Corp. (CVE:KFR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Kingfisher Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Alejandro Gubbins Cox bought CA$182m worth of shares at a price of CA$2,546 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.19. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Kingfisher Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about CA$18.87 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Kingfisher Metals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Kingfisher Metals over the last quarter. insider Alejandro Gubbins Cox shelled out CA$62k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Kingfisher Metals insiders own about CA$5.4m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kingfisher Metals Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Kingfisher Metals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Kingfisher Metals (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

