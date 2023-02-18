Bullish insiders at Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN) loaded up on AU$13m of stock earlier this year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Lindian Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Rohan Patnaik made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$8.3m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.25 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.21 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Lindian Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Lindian Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 39% of Lindian Resources shares, worth about AU$81m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Lindian Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Lindian Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Lindian Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lindian Resources. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Lindian Resources (2 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

