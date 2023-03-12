Bullish insiders at Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (CVE:MOS) loaded up on CA$1.1m of stock earlier this year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (CVE:MOS), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mobi724 Global Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Bernard Pouliot made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$500k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.025 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.015). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Mobi724 Global Solutions insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Mobi724 Global Solutions Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Mobi724 Global Solutions insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought CA$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Mobi724 Global Solutions

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 36% of Mobi724 Global Solutions shares, worth about CA$1.8m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mobi724 Global Solutions Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Mobi724 Global Solutions shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Mobi724 Global Solutions you should be aware of, and 4 of them are concerning.

