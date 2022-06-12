Bullish insiders at National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) loaded up on AU$2.5m of stock earlier this year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

National Tyre & Wheel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Anthony Young made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$2.5m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.35 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$1.08. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months National Tyre & Wheel insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.99 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at National Tyre & Wheel Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at National Tyre & Wheel. Independent Non-Executive Director William Cook bought AU$26k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 35% of National Tyre & Wheel shares, worth about AU$49m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Tyre & Wheel Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think National Tyre & Wheel insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for National Tyre & Wheel (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

