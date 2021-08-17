Bullish insiders at NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) loaded up on UK£2.4m of stock earlier this year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NetScientific

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Ilian Iliev bought UK£2.3m worth of shares at a price of UK£0.65 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£1.11. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

NetScientific insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at NetScientific Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at NetScientific. Overall, two insiders shelled out UK£40k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of NetScientific

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that NetScientific insiders own 37% of the company, worth about UK£8.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NetScientific Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in NetScientific and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for NetScientific (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

