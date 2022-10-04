Bullish insiders at Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) loaded up on US$1.5m of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Oracle Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Charles Moorman for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$84.57 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$63.08 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 17.28k shares for US$1.5m. On the other hand they divested 6.00k shares, for US$505k. In total, Oracle insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Oracle

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Oracle insiders own about US$73b worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Oracle Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Oracle shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Oracle insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Oracle. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Oracle you should be aware of, and 2 of these are significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

