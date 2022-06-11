Bullish insiders at PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ:PFX) loaded up on US$2.2m of stock earlier this year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ:PFX). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PhenixFIN

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO David Lorber for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$43.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$39.94). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

PhenixFIN insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at PhenixFIN Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, PhenixFIN insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Chairman & CEO David Lorber paid US$745k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does PhenixFIN Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 15% of PhenixFIN shares, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The PhenixFIN Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of PhenixFIN we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PhenixFIN. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PhenixFIN (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

