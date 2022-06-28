Bullish insiders at Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) loaded up on UK£603k of stock earlier this year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Phoenix Group Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Group CEO & Director Andrew Briggs bought UK£400k worth of shares at a price of UK£6.31 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£6.20. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 94.67k shares worth UK£603k. But they sold 22.95k shares for UK£148k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Phoenix Group Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Phoenix Group Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Phoenix Group Holdings insiders own about UK£5.0m worth of shares (which is 0.08% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Phoenix Group Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Phoenix Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Phoenix Group Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Phoenix Group Holdings. For example - Phoenix Group Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

