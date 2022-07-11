Bullish insiders at Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) loaded up on US$682k of stock earlier this year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Quanex Building Products Corporation's (NYSE:NX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quanex Building Products

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jason Lippert bought US$263k worth of shares at a price of US$25.54 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$22.87. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Quanex Building Products insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Quanex Building Products insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Quanex Building Products Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Quanex Building Products and their transactions don't cause us concern. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Quanex Building Products.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

