Bullish insiders at Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) loaded up on US$2.3m of stock earlier this year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-CEO & Director John Lipman bought US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$9.93. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 230.98k shares worth US$2.3m. But they sold 8.57k shares for US$86k. Overall, Roth CH Acquisition IV insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Roth CH Acquisition IV Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Roth CH Acquisition IV. Specifically, insiders ditched US$86k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Roth CH Acquisition IV insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Roth CH Acquisition IV Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Roth CH Acquisition IV stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Roth CH Acquisition IV.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

