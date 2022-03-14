Bullish insiders at TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) loaded up on CA$8.4m of stock earlier this year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TerraVest Industries

The Executive Chairman Charles Pellerin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$8.4m worth of shares at a price of CA$16.78 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$24.80. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$8.4m for 501.05k shares. On the other hand they divested 500.00k shares, for CA$8.4m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by TerraVest Industries insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does TerraVest Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. TerraVest Industries insiders own about CA$98m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The TerraVest Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded TerraVest Industries shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think TerraVest Industries insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with TerraVest Industries and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

