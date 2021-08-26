Bullish insiders at Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) loaded up on AU$4.4m of stock earlier this year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Thorney Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Janel Cameron bought AU$2.7m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.38 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.42. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Thorney Technologies insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Thorney Technologies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 13% of Thorney Technologies shares, worth about AU$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Thorney Technologies Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Thorney Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Thorney Technologies and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Thorney Technologies. While conducting our analysis, we found that Thorney Technologies has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

