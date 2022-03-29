Bullish insiders at Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) loaded up on CA$5.9m of stock earlier this year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Topaz Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider William Armstrong bought CA$1.3m worth of shares at a price of CA$17.10 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$20.52. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Topaz Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Topaz Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Topaz Energy. insider Andrew MacDonald spent CA$85k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Topaz Energy insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about CA$52m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Topaz Energy Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Topaz Energy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Topaz Energy. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Topaz Energy you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

