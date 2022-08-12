Bullish insiders at Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) loaded up on US$2.0m of stock earlier this year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Unifi

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Kenneth Langone bought US$679k worth of shares at a price of US$13.57 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.84). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Unifi insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$17.29. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Unifi Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Unifi. Specifically, Independent Director Kenneth Langone bought US$679k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Unifi insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Unifi Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Unifi shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Unifi. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Unifi that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

