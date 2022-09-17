Bullish insiders at Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) loaded up on UK£3.8m of stock earlier this year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Victorian Plumbing Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Victorian Plumbing Group

The CEO & Director Mark Radcliffe made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£2.9m worth of shares at a price of UK£0.97 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.39. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.31m shares worth UK£3.8m. On the other hand they divested 210.00k shares, for UK£113k. Overall, Victorian Plumbing Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Victorian Plumbing Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Victorian Plumbing Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Victorian Plumbing Group shares. In total, insiders dumped UK£113k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Victorian Plumbing Group insiders own about UK£81m worth of shares (which is 64% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Victorian Plumbing Group Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Victorian Plumbing Group has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

