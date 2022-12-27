Bullish insiders at VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) loaded up on US$3.9m of stock earlier this year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in VOXX International Corporation's (NASDAQ:VOXX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

VOXX International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Co-Vice Chairman Beat Kahli for US$333k worth of shares, at about US$10.37 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.32 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 418.81k shares for US$3.9m. But they sold 1.00k shares for US$10k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by VOXX International insiders. They paid about US$9.30 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

VOXX International Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, VOXX International insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of VOXX International

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that VOXX International insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$32m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The VOXX International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest VOXX International insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing VOXX International. While conducting our analysis, we found that VOXX International has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

