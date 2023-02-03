Bullish insiders at White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) loaded up on AU$3.5m of stock earlier this year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in White Rock Minerals Ltd's (ASX:WRM) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

White Rock Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Hamish Brown was not the only time they bought White Rock Minerals shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$527k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.06 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.068. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While White Rock Minerals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about AU$0.066. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

White Rock Minerals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at White Rock Minerals. Overall, three insiders shelled out AU$3.4m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of White Rock Minerals

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. White Rock Minerals insiders own about AU$5.2m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About White Rock Minerals Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of White Rock Minerals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that White Rock Minerals has 5 warning signs (4 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

