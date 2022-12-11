Bullish Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$4.9m bet

The recent price decline of 4.0% in Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$4.9m worth of shares at an average price of US$32.12 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$4.3m, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Intel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Lip-Bu Tan for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$29.49 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$28.24 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Intel insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Intel Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Intel insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$3.1m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Intel insiders own 0.05% of the company, worth about US$61m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Intel Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Intel shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Intel.

