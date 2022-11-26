Bullish IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) insiders filled their treasuries with US$3.6m worth of stock over last year

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IperionX

The Executive Chairman Todd Hannigan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.5m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.80 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.74 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

IperionX insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$0.89 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At IperionX Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that IperionX insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$2.1m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does IperionX Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. IperionX insiders own about AU$23m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IperionX Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest IperionX insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for IperionX (3 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

