Bullish Island Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:ILA) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$1.3m worth of stock over last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Island Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:ILA), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Island Pharmaceuticals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jason Carroll bought AU$445k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.33 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.17. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Island Pharmaceuticals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$0.27 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Have Island Pharmaceuticals Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some Island Pharmaceuticals insider buying shares in the last three months. MD, CEO David Foster purchased AU$12k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Island Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Island Pharmaceuticals insiders own 53% of the company, currently worth about AU$7.3m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Island Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Island Pharmaceuticals insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Island Pharmaceuticals. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Island Pharmaceuticals and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

